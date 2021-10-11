Aston Martin DBX S previewed in spy shots; design revealed

Spy images reveal design details of Aston Martin DBX S

British automaker Aston Martin should unveil the S variant of its DBX SUV in the coming days. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the vehicle has been spotted testing, revealing important details about its design. The pictures indicate that the car will have a new grille, a refreshed front bumper, and quad exhaust tips. Here are more details.

The car will have a black grille and full-width taillamp

The Aston Martin DBX S will have a muscular hood with vents, a large blacked-out grille, swept-back eye-shaped headlights, and a prominent front splitter. On the sides, the car will be flanked by roof rails, B-pillars, door-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and multi-spoke wheels. A full-width taillight, a raked windscreen, and four exhaust tips will grace the rear end of the SUV.

It will run on a 725hp, 5.2-liter engine

The Aston Martin DBX S is expected to run on a 5.2-liter V12 engine sourced from the DSB Superleggera that generates a maximum power of 725hp and a peak torque of 900Nm. The gearbox info will be disclosed later.

The SUV will get five seats and a 360-degree-view camera

The Aston Martin DBX S should have a luxurious 5-seater cabin, featuring heated seats, a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control, parking sensors, key-less entry, and auto climate control. A 360-degree-view camera, multiple airbags, and crash sensors should ensure the safety of the passengers. The SUV may also house a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Aston Martin DBX S: Pricing and availability

Details related to the availability and pricing of Aston Martin DBX S in India will be disclosed at the time of its unveiling. However, if it comes to India, the SUV should carry a premium over the standard model priced at Rs. 3.82 crore (ex-showroom).