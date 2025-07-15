HBO's 'Harry Potter' series begins production: Everything to know

The highly anticipated series adaptation of Harry Potter has officially begun production at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, reported Variety. The first image from the set was shared on Monday (local time), featuring Dominic McLaughlin as the titular character. The young actor can be seen smiling while wearing Potter's iconic round glasses and Hogwarts uniform. He will be joined by Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Casting updates Rory Wilmot, Amos Kitson among new cast members The production team also announced new cast members for the series. Rory Wilmot, Louise Brealey, Amos Kitson, and Anton Lesser have been confirmed to play Neville Longbottom, Madam Rolanda Hooch, Dudley Dursley, and Garrick Ollivander, respectively. The trio of young actors—McLaughlin, Stanton, and Stout—were chosen from over 30K auditioning actors during a casting call last fall.

Twitter Post New era begins: McLaughlin's first look as Potter This is the first official image of Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter for the upcoming series on HBO Max ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/IjAGAFWnwz — Daily Harry Potter (@TheDailyHPotter) July 14, 2025

Premiere details Set to premiere in 2027 The Harry Potter series is set to premiere in 2027 on HBO and its streaming service, HBO Max. The show will be led by creator Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod of Succession fame. The new adaptation will follow the eponymous wizard as he gradually discovers his magical powers, leaves his abusive Muggle relatives, and joins the famous Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Character lineup A look at the ensemble cast The series will feature several notable characters from JK Rowling's books. Janet McTeer is Minerva McGonagall, John Lithgow will play Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu is Severus Snape, and Nick Frost is Rubeus Hagrid. Other actors who have been confirmed are Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, and Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown.