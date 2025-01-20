'Harry Potter': Chris Columbus reacts to Cillian Murphy playing Voldemort
What's the story
Renowned filmmaker Chris Columbus, who directed the first two Harry Potter films, has shared his excitement for the upcoming HBO television adaptation of the beloved franchise.
Speaking to PEOPLE at the Nosferatu premiere in Los Angeles, Columbus called the TV series a "spectacular idea," and spilled the beans on Cillian Murphy's casting rumors.
He noted that a series format would allow for more detailed storytelling than the films.
Series advantage
Columbus highlighted potential of series format for 'Harry Potter'
Columbus, who helmed Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), highlighted the restrictions of movie adaptations.
"I think it's a spectacular idea because there's a certain restriction when you're making a film," he said.
He added that while his movies were almost three hours long, they still couldn't incorporate everything from J.K. Rowling's books.
Expanded content
HBO series to include more content from Rowling's books
Columbus was optimistic about the forthcoming HBO series, saying it would give an opportunity to include more from Rowling's books.
"The fact that they have the leisure of [multiple] episodes for each book, I think that's fantastic," he said.
He added, "You can get all the stuff in the series that we didn't have an opportunity to do...all these great scenes that we just couldn't put in the films."
Fan casting
Columbus expressed interest in fan casting for new series
While casting and production for the new Harry Potter series are still in the works, fans have already begun speculating potential actors for key roles.
One popular suggestion is Murphy as the villainous Lord Voldemort, a role previously played by Ralph Fiennes in the film series.
Asked about this possibility, Columbus responded positively saying, "Well, Cillian is one of my favorite actors, so that would be amazing."