Ralph Fiennes backs Cillian Murphy as Voldemort for HBO series

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:45 pm Dec 04, 202401:45 pm

What's the story Ralph Fiennes, famous for playing Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter film series, has proposed Cillian Murphy as a good choice to play the villain in the upcoming HBO TV series. On Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, Fiennes enthusiastically agreed to a viewer's suggestion of Murphy for the role. "Cillian is a fantastic actor," he said, adding, "That's a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favor of Cillian."

Role reprisal

Fiennes's history with 'Harry Potter' and HBO series details

Fiennes first took on Voldemort's role in 2005's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, reprising it in later films. When Variety asked him if he would reprise his iconic role for the announced series, Fiennes had said yes. The upcoming HBO TV series will premiere in 2027, with Casey Bloys promising a "faithful adaptation" of JK Rowling's books that will "dive deep into each of the iconic books."

Production team

'Succession' duo and Framestore VFX to helm 'Harry Potter' series

The HBO series has roped in Succession's Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod as writer and director, respectively. Gardiner will also be the showrunner and executive producer, while Mylod will direct several episodes. Last month, it was reported that Framestore VFX was in talks to recreate the magical world of Harry Potter for the television adaptation.

Casting progress

Casting underway for 'Harry Potter' series, Murphy considered

As casting for the HBO series continues, Murphy's name has popped up as a possible pick for Voldemort. The series will introduce new faces in the titular roles of Harry, Hermione, and Ron. Warner Bros. had even issued an open casting call for the characters. Oscar winner Mark Rylance is said to be in talks to portray Dumbledore in the new adaptation.

Author's involvement

Fiennes defended Rowling amid controversy over her views

Despite the controversy over her views on biological sex and transgender people, Rowling is heavily involved in the series' creation and casting. In October 2022, Fiennes defended Rowling against criticism, telling The New York Times, "J.K. Rowling has written these great books about empowerment... The verbal abuse directed at her is disgusting, it's appalling."