'Peaky Blinders': Iconic scenes from Cillian Murphy's crime drama series

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 14, 2023 | 05:56 pm 3 min read

Led by Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders is one of BBC's greatest series. Every scene in the world of Peaky Blinders feels meticulously crafted to draw its fans deeper into the intricate web of power, family, and betrayal. As we enter the Shelby crime family in post-World War I Birmingham, there are several standout scenes that define the show's brilliance. Take a look!

Tommy Shelby's almost assassination in S02

In the final episode of Season 2, Tommy Shelby (Murphy) is almost assassinated when he is so close to achieving everything he ever wanted- a loving family, a good stable business, and the love of his life, Grace. He is ambushed by three men and held at gunpoint in front of an empty, freshly dug grave. The adrenaline rush is unparalleled in this scene.

Grace's death in S03

"I warn you. I'll break your heart." And, Grace indeed does. After Shelby is finally happy to have the love of his life by his side and as they start to build a family together, Grace is shot. It makes for one of the most heartbreaking scenes in the series, to witness what Shelby had lost as he holds his love in his arms.

Alfie Solomons and Shelby on the beach in S04

Shelby and Jewish gang leader Alfie Solomons's relationship is one of a kind. Every time they meet, it makes for an unforgettable scene. In this seemingly last encounter in the fourth season, set against the picturesque landscape of a beach, Shelby shoots Solomons. The intense energy between them, the conversation, and the contrast between the serene background and the situation solidify their complex relationship.

Aunt Polly, Shelby vs the nuns in S05

When Aunt Polly (Helen McCrory) and Shelby come together, they are more powerful than the Almighty. Together, they visit the convent where children are being abused. They withdraw their donation and threaten the nuns. While Shelby says, "We're much, much closer to home than God," Aunt Polly makes it clear that she will be back. "You listen for my footsteps."

Arthur avenges Aunt Polly in S06

This is another of Peaky Blinders's gruesome gunfight sequences. But it's quite unique. This one has a special place because it's the much-needed thrilling revenge of the murder of Aunt Polly. In this final episode of Season 6, with gas masks and cunning ambushes, Arthur Shelby makes the killers pay and finally gets the peace of mind he was desperately seeking.

