Meet Danny Masterson's wife, 'It's Alive' actor Bijou Phillips

Entertainment

Meet Danny Masterson's wife, 'It's Alive' actor Bijou Phillips

Written by Isha Sharma September 08, 2023 | 02:58 pm 3 min read

Everything to know about actor Bijou Phillips

Hollywood actor Danny Masterson (That '70s Show) has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for two rape cases, that transpired in 2003. He was found guilty of the crimes in May and a California﻿ courthouse passed its judgment on Thursday. Masterson's wife and actor Bijou Phillips was present during the hearing and was captured by the paparazzi. Here's more about her.

Born to famous parents, but briefly raised in foster care

Phillips was born in April 1980, in Greenwich, Connecticut, to musician John Phillips and his wife Geneviève Waïte, a South African model and actor. During her childhood, they split, and she was placed in foster care since they were deemed unfit to care for her. However, when she was in the third grade, her father won her custody. Both her parents are no more.

Her teenage provided fodder to gossip portals

At only 14, she left school and gained a reputation for being a socialite. "If you were 14 and able to live on your own in [NYC] and got invited to all these clubs....and you got a bank account and you had a car service you could call so that you could go wherever you wanted—what would happen?" she told The Observer.

Modeled for brands and magazines as a teen

During her teenage, she also garnered notoriety for consuming drugs such as cocaine, ecstasy, and heroin. She started working, and at 13, appeared on the cover page of Interview and then Vogue Italia. Subsequently, she fetched work with Calvin Klein but reportedly quit it in her 20s. In her later interviews, she expressed her resentment toward the modeling world.

Phillips is known for these Hollywood films

Phillips appeared in a minor role in Sugar Town in 1999 and then garnered wider recognition with Black and White, co-starring Robert Downey Jr.. Her acting career took off, helping her garner more visibility through movies such as It's Alive, The Door in the Floor, Almost Famous, Hostel: Part II, and shows like Raising Hope and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (one episode).

A quick look at their love story

Phillips and Masterson reportedly met in 2004 and were brought together by their commitment to the controversial religious group Church of Scientology. They announced their engagement in March 2009 and took the plunge in 2011 at a private island in Ireland. Their daughter Fianna Francis Masterson was born in February 2014. They have starred together in Wake and Made for Each Other, among others.

What is Scientology?

The Church of Scientology was established by American writer L Ron Hubbard in 1954. Per its website, it believes that "Man is an immortal spiritual being [and] his experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. Scientology maintains that the solutions to [all] problems are basically simple and within every man's reach." Tom Cruise was a member for years but reportedly distanced himself in August.

Share this timeline