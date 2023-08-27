#DaysOfOurLives actor Arleen Sorkin (67) dies: Lookback at her journey

Entertainment

#DaysOfOurLives actor Arleen Sorkin (67) dies: Lookback at her journey

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 27, 2023 | 12:33 pm 3 min read

Legendary Arleen Sorkin, voice behind iconic Harley Quinn, passes away at 67

The entertainment world mourns the loss of legendary actor Arleen Sorkin, the original voice behind the iconic character Harley Quinn in Batman: The Animated Series. She was 67. The cause of her death has not been disclosed. Filmmaker James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news of Sorkin's demise, dedicating a post in honor of her memory.

Fans, colleagues from industry paid heartfelt tributes

After the news of Sorkin's passing surfaced, the industry and fans alike reflected on the indelible mark she left through her work. Star Wars actor Mark Hamill took to X (formerly Twitter) to pen his condolences, stating, "Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person." In response to Hamill's tribute, a fan wrote, "The world just became a lot worse today."

Take a look at Hamill's post here

Early life and humble beginnings

Sorkin began her television journey in 1982 as a background actor on Saturday Night Live and later gained prominence with Days of Our Lives. In 1987, Sorkin graced the screen as Geneva in the sitcom Duet. Her talent continued to shine as she appeared in series like Open House (1989), Dream On (1990), and Perry Mason: The Case of the Killer Kiss (1993).

In detail: Sorkin's breakthrough role in 'Day of Our Lives'

The actor gained immense prominence with her role in NBC's longest-running soap opera, Days of Our Lives, portraying the beloved Calliope Jones Bradford. Sorkin's tenure on the show spanned from 1984-90, with subsequent return visits in 1992, 2001, 2006, and once more in 2010. Even during her brief appearances on screen, Sorkin's presence managed to captivate the attention of audiences across the globe.

By voicing Joker's sidekick Quinn, Sorkin became household name

In 1992, Sorkin lent her voice to the fictional character of Quinn in the episode Joker's Favor, which was originally slated for a singular appearance. However, the character's reception and Sorkin's voice performance garnered a positive response, which led to Quinn's integration into the show's regular cast. She would later reprise her role in other shows like Gotham Girls, Justice League, and Static Shock.

Brief look at Sorkin's later years

In 1995, Sorkin married writer-producer Christopher Lloyd, and together they welcomed two sons, Eli and Owen. During the run of the acclaimed series Frasier (1993-2004)—produced by her husband—Sorkin took on the role of performing as a caller to Frasier Crane's radio show. In addition to acting, Sorkin also contributed as a writer for Tiny Toon Adventures (1990-92) and co-wrote Jennifer Aniston-led Picture Perfect (1997).

Share this timeline