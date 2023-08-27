Remembering Paul Reubens on birth anniversary: Exploring actor's extraordinary journey

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 27, 2023 | 11:41 am 3 min read

Remembering actor and creator of Pee-wee Herman, Paul Reubens, on his birth anniversary

With the groundbreaking creation of the iconic comedy character Pee-wee Herman, Paul Reubens stands among the select few actors who have left an indelible mark through their distinctive characters. Sadly, Reubens died on July 30 this year, aged 70, after a six-year battle with cancer. On his birth anniversary on Sunday, we take a reflective journey through the remarkable life of this incredible actor.

Early life and humble beginnings

Born in 1952 in Peekskill, New York, Reubens exhibited a passion for the stage from an early age. In the late 1970s, he joined the Los Angeles-based improvisational theater troupe, The Groundlings, to work on his dreams. It was within this creative haven that Reubens worked on his comedic prowess, diligently shaping the persona that was destined to capture the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Creation of world-renowned Pee-wee Herman character

The iconic Pee-wee Herman character originated back in an improvisation session in 1978, when Rebuens conceived the idea of a man aspiring to be a comedian—yet so comically inept at joke-telling that his destined failure was palpable to the audience. With a signature red bowtie, gray suit, and a distinctive high-pitched voice—Reubens masterfully blended physical comedy and quick-wittedness to breathe life into this character.

Massive success of Pee-wee

Pee-wee's evolution led to the development of a fully-fledged stage show in 1980; the character's debut took place in 1981 at the Groundlings Theater. The overwhelming response prompted a transition to the Roxy Theatre in Hollywood—where HBO picked up Pee-wee's antics. As Pee-wee ascended to newfound stardom, Reubens graced the 1980 film Cheech & Chong's Next Movie, portraying none other than Pee-wee himself.

Reuben's 'Pee-wee's Playhouse' garnered whopping 22 Emmy Awards

In 1986, CBS signed Reubens to act, direct, and produce the live-action children's program Pee-wee's Playhouse. It was mounted on a massive budget of $325,000 per episode—a sum typically reserved for prime-time sitcoms. But this program marked an unparalleled evolution in children's television—transporting young viewers to a place where imagination knew no boundaries. Significantly, this program won a remarkable 22 Emmy Awards.

Downfall of Pee-wee Herman's creator, Reubens

On one hand, Pee-wee Herman's popularity was soaring, but on the other, Reubens's personal life was entangled in controversy. In 1991, the comedian faced arrest for "indecent exposure" at an adult movie theater. The aftermath of the scandal reportedly impacted Reubens's career heavily, and Pee-wee's Playhouse was subsequently taken off the air. Eventually, Reubens made a deliberate decision to withdraw from the spotlight.

Reubens's comeback and revival of Pee-wee

In the aftermath of the scandal, Reubens shifted his focus to voice acting and smaller roles. However, it wasn't until 2010 that the iconic Pee-wee character graced the screens again, this time in the highly acclaimed stage production, The Pee-wee Herman Show. This production succeeded in reintroducing Pee-wee to a new generation of audiences, solidifying Reubens's position as a bona fide comedic genius.

