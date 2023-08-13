Alfred Hitchcock's birth anniversary: Guide to filmmaker's must-watch masterpieces

Entertainment

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 13, 2023 | 04:15 am 2 min read

Remembering acclaimed filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock on his birth anniversary

Considered one of the most influential filmmakers of his time, Alfred Hitchcock's movies serve as a masterclass in filmmaking. The "Master of Suspense," the auteur holds a unique position as "one of the greatest Oscar losers," yet he earned recognition for directing gripping and thrilling films that continue to captivate film enthusiasts. On his birth anniversary on Sunday, we explore Hitchcock's most iconic creations.

'Rebecca' (1940)

Starring Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, George Sanders, and Judith Anderson, Rebecca stands as the only Hitchcock film to secure the prestigious Academy Award for Best Picture. Rebecca follows Fontaine's character—an unnamed woman—who marries Maxim, an aristocrat. The story takes a chilling turn when this woman relocates to their new abode, an eerie gothic mansion imbued with the memories of Maxim's late wife, Rebecca.

'Rear Window' (1954)

One of Hitchcock's masterpieces, 1954's Rear Window, centers on LB Jefferies (James Stewart), a photographer confined to his apartment due to a broken leg, who spends the majority of his day spying on his neighbors. When the photographer becomes increasingly convinced that one of his neighbors has murdered his wife, the responsibility to investigate the matter falls on his girlfriend, played by Grace Kelly.

'Vertigo' (1958)

It's no small irony that one of Hitchcock's most significant films, Vertigo, was considered a disappointment upon its release. However, Vertigo experienced a resurgence in its reputation in 2012 when it secured the top spot on Sight and Sound's list of greatest movies. Based on the book D'entre les morts by Pierre Boileau and Thomas Narcejac—the film revolves around themes of deceit and fixation.

'North by Northwest' (1959)

North by Northwest stands as another masterwork in Hitchcock's repertoire, which serves just the right amount of entertainment. Starring Cary Grant as a New York advertising executive, the film centers on his character, who gets entangled in a labyrinthine network of spies when mistaken for a government operative. A thrilling drama, this film is an incredible blend of suspense, romance, and riveting action.

'Psycho' (1960)

The fascinating blend of "disturbing" and "legendary" finds the exemplar in Hitchcock's Psycho. Shot in black-and-white, Psycho revolves around a real estate secretary (Janet Leigh)—who, after stealing $40,000 from her boss's client, sets on a fugitive journey and takes a refugee at a motel—managed by Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins). Despite watching it numerous times, the film's climax continues to send shivers down our spines.

