Rapper Herbo pleads guilty to credit-card fraud; faces 25yrs imprisonment

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 29, 2023 | 11:36 pm 3 min read

Rapper G Herbo's net worth is estimated to be around $3M

In a surprising turn of events, rapper G Herbo has pleaded guilty to his involvement in a scam that utilized stolen credit card information to finance his uber-luxurious lifestyle. With these stolen cards, the rapper has allegedly paid for private jets, luxury vacation rentals, and even expensive designer puppies. Amid this development, let's explore his net worth and everything about his rise to prominence.

Why does this story matter?

Herbert Wright III—better known as G Herbo—played a crucial role in spearheading drill music, a sub-genre of hip-hop that originated in Chicago. He rose to prominence with his debut mixtape, Welcome To Fazoland (2014), which showcased his classicist writing style. Since then, Herbo's pace of releasing music has been remarkable—as over the course of nine years since Fazoland he has released nine full-length records.

Herbo will face maximum of 25 years in prison

The 27-year-old rapper—who is a father of two children—has been charged with committing wire fraud and making false statements. Herbo has also agreed to forfeit nearly $140,000, which is reportedly the amount he benefited from a larger $1.5M scheme involving multiple individuals. Reports suggest that the rapper will face a maximum of 25 years in prison, and his sentencing is scheduled for November 7.

What is Herbo's net worth in 2023?

As of 2023, the rapper Herbo's net worth is estimated to be around $3M, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It is important to note that although music has been the primary source of the rapper's extraordinary wealth, his brand extends beyond music into merchandise sales, too. His successful clothing line, offering streetwear, is a lucrative venture that has significantly contributed to his overall wealth.

How did Herbo become so famous?

After the success of his 2014 debut mixtape, Herbo continued to drop multiple successful projects that only solidified his name in the music industry. Throughout his career, Herbo collaborated with various artists, including Nicki Minaj, Chance the Rapper, Common, and more. His fame is also evident on social media, as his handles boast millions of followers on platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

Meanwhile, know more about Herbo's early life

Born on October 8, 1995, in Chicago, Illinois, Herbo, at the tender age of 16, left school to pursue a career in drill music. He was heavily influenced by renowned rapped like Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and Meek Mill. Herbo and rapper Lil Bibby are affiliated with the NLMB (Never Leave My Brothers) family, and they have collaborated on several songs.

