Written by Aikantik Bag July 19, 2023 | 04:42 pm 1 min read

American rapper Snoop Dogg has gone on record and expressed his solidarity with WGA and SAG-AFTRA after the strikes have brought Hollywood to a standstill. Dogg questioned the monetary module after the advent of streaming. He delivered a very moving speech during an event at the Milken Institute. The writers' and actors' strike has been a historic protest.

'How you get billion streams and not get million dollars?'

Dogg said, "The streaming gotta get their sh*t together because I don't understand how the f**k you get paid off of that sh*t. I mean, can someone explain to me how you can get a billion streams and not get a million dollars? That sh*t don't make sense to me." He also explained the monetary structure followed earlier when physical copies were sold primarily.

