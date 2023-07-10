Entertainment

#KevinSpaceyTrial: Victim woke up to find actor performing 'sexual act'

Written by Isha Sharma July 10, 2023 | 05:39 pm 3 min read

Another alleged victim has detailed account of getting sexually assaulted by Kevin Spacey

Ill-famed Hollywood actor and Oscar awardee Kevin Spacey is currently facing a trial in the United Kingdom that pertains to sexually abusing four men. One of these men, in an interview with the police, described how he woke up to Spacey "performing a sexual act on him" in 2008. The recording of this interview was played in the Southwark Crown Court during the trial.

Here's what happened between the victim and Spacey

The alleged victim—an aspiring actor—revealed that he had gone to Spacey's residence, where, after eating pizza and smoking cannabis, Spacey "kind of opened up his arms and said, 'come here'." "Then he started to nuzzle his head...He was just rubbing his head into my crotch. I thought 'This is incredibly weird.' I was very nervous at this point," he added.

The accuser mysteriously fell asleep, woke up in horrifying position

The accuser fell asleep soon after this disturbing incident. "Going to sleep isn't something I would normally do- it is unusual in my behavior just to conk out. I remember four to five hours later waking up—my belt was still together but my button and my zip were down and he's just performed [a sex act] on me."

Spacey had asked him to remain silent about the assault

The accuser added how he tried to stop the House of Cards actor by saying "no" and Spacey "stopped and asked [him] to leave straight away." Reportedly, the two-time Oscar awardee warned the alleged victim to "not talk to anyone about what had happened." Last week, the first three reported victims had taken the stand, with the prosecution calling Spacey a "sexual bully."

Here's what other purported victims have said

Last week, one of the complainants alleged that Spacey's assault had lasted an "eternity" and he had "grabbed him like a Cobra." Another, who was Spacey's driver, said Spacey "grabbed [me] so hard I almost came off the road." In response, Spacey's lawyers have said that the court will hear "many damned lies" and "some deliberate exaggerations" during the trial. Read detailed updates here.

If proven innocent, Spacey wishes to take up acting again

Spacey has been accused of sexual abuse and is facing a trial for 12 charges based on allegations made by four men from 2001 to 2013. The actor has denied all charges leveled against him. Meanwhile, earlier, Spacey told a portal that "there are people right now who are ready to hire me (in projects) the moment I am cleared of these charges."

