Entertainment

Colleen Ballinger: All about 'grooming' allegations, YouTuber's response to them

Colleen Ballinger: All about 'grooming' allegations, YouTuber's response to them

Written by Isha Sharma June 29, 2023 | 11:20 am 3 min read

Know all about the controversy surrounding singer-YouTuber Colleen Ballinger

American YouTuber, singer, actor, and model Colleen Ballinger has dominated the news for the past few months, albeit for the wrong reasons. She has been entangled in controversies and accused of grooming minors—a claim that first emerged in April 2020 and continues to haunt her since then. Now, she has tried to shut down the allegations through a recently released YouTube song.

She weaved her apology in a song

In her new YouTube video, Ballinger sang: "Everyone just believes that you are the type of person who manipulates and abuses children— I just wanted to say that the only thing I've ever groomed is my two Persian cats." "I'm not a groomer, I'm just a loser who didn't understand I shouldn't respond to fans. And I'm not a predator...," she added.

Fan-turned-social media influencer Adam McIntyre was first to lambast her

The allegations were first leveled by influencer Adam McIntyre. Through a video, he claimed that she developed an "unhealthy" relationship with him when he was 13, and in 2016, she reportedly sent him a set of her underwear. He also accused her of passing uncomfortable sexual remarks, asking for private pictures, and being a member of "Colleeny's Weenies"—a Twitter chat with her selected fans.

Ballinger was also accused of 'trauma dumping' on teenagers

McIntyre further spoke about how she regularly "trauma dumped" on him. "There were some days, on a school night, I would be up until like 4 am trying to calm her down or try to give her advice." Several other former fans also came out and revealed how they spent a lot of time discussing her problems with her then-partner Joshua Evans.

In 2020, Ballinger apologized for her actions

In 2020, the YouTube star posted an apology video, titled "Addressing everything." Though she admitted to sending her undergarments to McIntyre, she defended herself by saying, "I don't know what part of my brain was missing at the time. But I'm not a monster, I am not a groomer, and I shouldn't kill myself." She also addressed multiple past controversial sketches in this video.

Career: What's Ballinger's claim to fame?

Ballinger is best known for creating the popular internet character Miranda Sings. She has been a part of shows such as How to Makeup, Prank Academy, Live With Kelly and Ryan, and Escape the Night Season 3. She also created and starred in Netflix's show Haters Back Off. She is married to actor Erik Stocklin since 2018 (Lucifer, Good Trouble).

Share this timeline