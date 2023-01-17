Entertainment

Creators United 2023: India's first consortium of creators; winner-list inside

Creators United 2023 was held in Goa on January 15 and 16

Creators United, India's biggest and first experiential festival for creators, took place in Goa from January 15-16, and the two-day event saw a consortium of Indian creators who have broken ground in the last few years. The event was hosted by Mad Influence and Pinkvilla and launched by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the presence of IT and Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte.

Why does this story matter?

Over the past decade, India has seen the growth of "creators" and "influencers" with the boom of social media like YouTube and Instagram. Along with it came companies like the now-defunct AIB and creators such as Bhuvan Bam, and Ashish Chanchlani, among others.

Creators United recognizes and celebrates the biggest impact drivers, strong digital voices, and content creators in travel, comedy, and fashion, etc.

Big-time winners and guest list

The award ceremony had many categories, and some of the big names were Bhuvan Bam, who bagged the Star Creator of the Year, and Ashish Chanchlani, who won Most Viral Creator of the Year. The event was also graced by Folking Desi - Bhangra Crew while Nora Fatehi, SUGAR Cosmetics Co-Founder & CEO Vineeta Singh, and fashion designer Masaba Gupta were the jury members.

Winners of fashion beauty and travel categories

The fashion category had three winners, which included the sensational Kritika Khurana, who got the Mega Fashion Creator crown, Karron S Dhinggra, and Rajvee Gandhi. The beauty category had Ankush Bahuguna, the relatable reel maker who has normalized makeup on men over the years. Roshni Walia won the Outstanding Beauty Creator award. The travel category award winners are Larissa, Tanya Khanijow and MSK.

Winners of tech, gaming, health and finance category

In the Tech category, it had one award, which was won by Techno Ruhez. The gaming category had some heavy-weight names. It featured Mortal, Gamer Fleet, ScoutOp, Payal Gaming, and Techno Gamerz. Fincocktail won the only award in the finance category. The health category had two winners, which included Rubal Dhankar and Sapna Vyas.

Winners of comedy, entertainment, food and dance category

Comedy is another hotcake for creators. The list had some amazing winners, like Harsh Beniwal, Saloni Gaur, Round2Hell, and RJ Karishma. In the entertainment sector, Riyaz Aly, Slayy Point and Rohit Zinjurke bagged the three awards. The food category had two eminent winners, Parul Gupta and Chahat Anand. The dance category had three awards, and the winners were Awez Darbar, Aadil Khan, and Nagma.

Winners of vlogging, lifestyle, roasting category

Vlogging has been a big thing in India for some years now. We have watched some amazing content and the winners in this category were Gaurav Kapoor, Mumbiker Nikhil, and Karan Sehgal. The lifestyle category had two winners—Jannat Zubair and Barkha Singh. The Roasting category was won by Triggered Insaan and Lakshay Chaudhary.

Winners of standup comedy and other categories

Anubhav Singh Bassi and Aakash Gupta won the Standup Comedy awards, whereas Abhi Niyu and Jay Kapoor won the awards in the education and motivation category. Tapesh and Prachi bagged the only award in the aviation category and OJ Gang won the Super Creator Squad.