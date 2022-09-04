World

Hilarious! UK couple names their baby 'Pakora'; internet in splits

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 04, 2022, 02:50 pm 2 min read

A couple in the UK has named their newborn 'Pakora'! (Photo credit: Twitter/@ANI)

A baby's arrival is one of the brightest days of the parents' lives, and there are numerous ways to commemorate it. This time, a couple in the United Kingdom has left the digital world guffawing after naming their newborn Pakora, after the popular Indian savory snack eaten predominantly during monsoons. Yes, you heard that right! Unsurprisingly, Twitter is now brimming with hilarious reactions.

The Captain's Table, a famous restaurant in Newtownabbey, Ireland, took to Facebook to share this hilarious news. The eatery announced that the parents, the restaurant's regular visitors, have decided to name the baby after a sought-after dish at the restaurant. It also shared the baby's photo and wrote, "Now this is a first...welcome to the world Pakora! We can't wait to meet you! (sic)"

The restaurant uploaded a bill that mentioned the names of several pakora dishes. These included chicken pakora burrito salad, chicken pakora wrap with salad mayo, chicken pakora regular with salad house sauce, and chicken pakora melt house sauce. A note on it said, "My wife has just called our newborn daughter Pakora after her fav dish from The Captain's Table...thought you'd like to know."

Naturally, netizens are having a field day and are in splits after learning about this bizarre development. One Twitter user wrote, "Meet my kids: Chicken and tikka," while someone else posted, "Looks like this baby was planned at a restaurant or a dhaba." Another tweeted, "It's time for India to get patent right of our famous street foods. Otherwise consequences would be hilarious (sic)."

Please advise them to change it asap else we would see more names as our country already seeing fusion foods like ice cream Maggie,gulab jamun pakodi, strawberry samosa,rooh afza noodles,khandvi chowmein, chocolate dosa ityadi 🥲 — Bhola Guru  (@IGiveGyaan) September 3, 2022

Looks like I will have to name my child Tacos — Aashna Patel (@Aashnapatel610) September 4, 2022

This isn't the first time—and won't be the last time—a baby has been given an unconventional name. In fact, numerous celebrities have become the butt of jokes due to their choice of names for their babies. For instance, Elon Musk has a son named X Æ A-Xii, who goes by "X." Singer Ed Sheeran also evoked some laughs after naming his daughter Lyra Antarctica.