How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX August 2 codes

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 02, 2022, 09:58 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game where players compete against one another to move up the rankings. There are multiple additional supplies available within the game that can be bought with real money. However, not everyone has the financial means to invest. Hence, the creators offer redeemable codes that let users get useful in-game supplies for free.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX developers release redeemable codes on a daily basis as a token of appreciation and to keep the players hooked on gaming.

These additional items help players improve their gaming experience while they are on the battleground.

The gamers can obtain skins, costumes and bundles, pets, characters, and even free diamonds by using the 12-digit alphanumeric codes.

Rules Codes are redeemable only via Indian servers

Players need to follow some basic rules to access the redeemable codes in Free Fire MAX. Each gamer can claim multiple codes but every code is redeemable only once per player. The codes can be redeemed by individuals using Indian servers. To obtain in-game items, gamers need to visit the redemption website and claim the 12-digit codes.

Codes Here are the codes for August 2

The entire process to redeem a specific code in Free Fire Max takes just about a minute or two. The codes mentioned below are valid for 12 to 18 hours. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, FF11WFNPP956, FF9MJ31CXKRG, FFCO8BS5JW2D FFAC2YXE6RF2, ZRJAPH294KV5, FF10617KGUF9, TJ57OSSDN5AP MM5ODFFDCEEW, FFICJGW9NKYT, PACJJTUA29UU, FF11DAKX4WHV FF11NJN5YS3E, YXY3EGTLHGJX, 22NSM7UGSZM7, R9UVPEYJOXZX FF10GCGXRNHY, FFBCLQ6S7W25, FFPLUED93XRT, RRQ3SSJTN9UK FFICDCTSL5FT, FF1164XNJZ2V, FF119MB3PFA5, SARG886AV5GR TFF9VNU6UD9J, B6IYCTNH4PV3, MCPTFNXZF4TA, WLSGJXS5KFYR X99TK56XDJ4X, W0JJAFV3TU5E, Y6ACLK7KUD1N, FF11HHGCGK3B

Instructions How to redeem codes in Free Fire MAX?

Head over to the rewards redemption page of the Free Fire MAX (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Use your registered Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials to log in to your account. Enter a code into the text box and tap on "Confirm." Then press "Ok." You can pick up the associated reward from the game's mail section for every successful redemption.