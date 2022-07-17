Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem July 17 codes?

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 17, 2022, 10:30 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX can be downloaded on Android devices only (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a free-to-play online battle royale game where players can get rewards using redeemable codes. The developers of the game share 12-digit alphanumeric codes on a regular basis, which can be redeemed by the players on the official rewards redemption website. With each code, the gamers can obtain a unique in-game item. Here are the codes for Sunday (July 17).

Context Why does this story matter?

According to statistics, free users in Free Fire Max can obtain two to three costumes per season as opposed to 10 or more for a player who frequently makes in-game purchases.

However, with the redeemable codes, other players too can get more in-game items.

The extra treasures, along with smart game-handling strategies, can help players accelerate their gameplay.

Details Each code can only be claimed once per player

There are some ground rules when it comes to redeemable codes. A player may claim as many codes as they want, but each can only be redeemed once per player. These codes are valid for 12 to 18 hours. So, be sure to claim them as soon as possible. Some of these codes are area-specific and might not function elsewhere.

Codes Here are the redeemable codes for July 17

The codes listed below can help earn rewards such as free skins, costumes, backpacks, gloo walls, diamonds, premium bundles, and more. FAG4-LHKD-92GZ, RHUV-SWWV-N9G4, FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP, 5R8S-AGS5-MCK5. 2K5A-WHD3-FKWB, 4UBY-XPTW-ERES, FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9, BKSK-ECCM-JZEB. L8LN-F5WK-2YPN, TPNA-MS84-ZE8E, XKVJ-M65A-NPUQy, AMCT-7DU2-K2U2. LQ6Q-2A95-G29F, HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H, QA97-CXS2-J0F0, W73D-61AW-NGL2. UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U, NLCB-6S92-K2DE.

Instructions How to claim the free rewards?

Go to the game's reward redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK credentials, sign in to your registered account. Enter a 12-digit redeemable code into the text box and then click on the "Confirm" button. In case of successful redemption, the reward will appear in your in-game mail section within 24 hours.