Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX July 12 codes: How to redeem

Garena Free Fire MAX July 12 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 12, 2022, 10:39 am 2 min read

In India, Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android users (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that has recently amassed a sizable fan base in India. It offers players numerous chances to win a variety of exciting prizes using redeemable codes in order to improve the gaming experience. Players can take advantage of the bonuses to perform better and move up to higher rankings within the game.

Context Why does this story matter?

A battle royale game with teammates is always exciting, but it may become monotonous.

So, to keep the gaming experience fresh, the developers of Free Fire MAX have added a rewards system wherein players can purchase in-game items such as supplies with real money or by using redeemable codes.

The goodies include new weapons, skins, costumes, and more.

Details Codes can be redeemed only via Indian servers

For today i.e. July 12, the 12-digit codes of Free Fire MAX can help players obtain rewards such as diamond hack, royale vouchers, weapons, costumes, and more. These alphanumeric codes can only be claimed by players using the Indian servers. They are valid for 12 to 18 hours and can be redeemed via the game's rewards redemption site.

Codes Here is the list of codes for July 12

The codes for today are mentioned below: MHM5-D8ZQ-ZP22, ZZAT-XB24-QES8, FFIC-33NT-EUKA, U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG FF9M-J31C-XKRG, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, FFCO-8BS5-JW2D, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2 VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, F87G-YF3D-GE6B, FBI8-YT8G-VB7N K2OG-IUY6-T7EA, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, EH4J I5T8 7G6Y, FDG3 H45R T8G7 FF5D SR4E QD1F, F3TE FCXR SFEG, PCNF-5CQB-AJLK, FD9A-Q1FG-H2Y3 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, F87G-YF3D-GE6B, FBI8-YT8G-VB7N, K2OG-IUY6-T7EA FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, FV5B-NJ45-IT8U, F4N5-K6LY-OU9I FH2G-YFDH-E34G, F7YG-T1BE-456Y, FJBH-VFS4-TY23, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q

Instructions How to redeem the 12-digit alphanumeric codes?

Head over to the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, using your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials, log in to your account. Add the code in the text box, tap 'Confirm,' and then press 'Ok.' After every successful redemption, you can collect the reward from the game's mail section. A player can redeem a particular code only once.