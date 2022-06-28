Technology

Free Fire MAX: How to redeem codes for June 28

Free Fire MAX: How to redeem codes for June 28

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 28, 2022, 12:44 pm 3 min read

Garena Free Fire MAX can only be played on Android devices (Photo credit: Garena Free Fire MAX)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a battle royale game for mobile devices in India. It is free-to-play. This online multiplayer game offers skins, emotes, costumes, and more so that the participants can stand out from the rest. You can either unlock them via paying real money for 'diamonds' or earn gifts using redeemable codes. Let us tell you how.

Context Why does this story matter?

Garena Free Fire MAX offers better graphics in comparison to Free Fire. However, their rules and reward schemes are the same.

The makers release redeemable codes every day so that the gaming experience remains fresh.

Notably, unlike Free Fire, Android users can access the MAX version in India. iOS users cannot play the game as it has been removed from the App Store.

Details Rewards like parachutes are being offered

For today i.e. June 28, Free Fire MAX is offering 12-digit alphanumeric codes. They contain mysterious gifts like gloo walls, diamonds, and parachutes. The codes have a validity of 12 to 18 hours and a particular code can be redeemed only once. Gamers can redeem them at the Free Fire redemption website and they are only valid for Indian servers.

List Here are the codes for June 28

Only players using Indian servers can redeem the codes given below. VXSB-EN4K-56I9, Y8H7-B6V5-C4XS, 3EAW-QSD2-CV3G, TER5-F43E-SWAS. WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, B3G7-A22T-WDR7. 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, SARG-886A-V5GR, X99T-K56X-DJ4X. 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, FJK8-SL6W-Q203, 9ER8-FG7H-BYU4. JVK9-DS2W-QJ2U, Y54E-RF3G-BE4E, F6C5-X4SA-3QWE, 2DF3-GHRT-UG76. 5FD4-SQED-2FV3, B4J5-TIY8-H765, DR8S-F2VB-N4J5,KTIY-8H76-B8V5. CDRS-F5EV-456I, FH3R-NF1B-VD8S, A52E-Q12Q-6E3D, SCX4-VB21-HD85. EY64-5RF3-GB7D, GD8H-JEUI-84I7, 6TRG-FBH4-NJCK, IX8S-765Y-4QE2. DCV3-BH4E-JRFI, G6VT-5RSF-AV7W, BG4N-EJ4K-5L6O.

Steps How to redeem the codes?

Visit Free Fire MAX code redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and log in using Facebook, VK, Google, or Twitter accounts. Copy and paste the redeem codes to a text box on the site and tap the 'Confirm' button. A dialog box will pop up where you have to click on 'Ok.' After 24 hours, head to the in-game mail section to collect the rewards.