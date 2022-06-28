Technology

ASUS ROG Phone 6 revealed in leaked renders: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 28, 2022, 12:05 pm 2 min read

ASUS ROG Phone 6 will have a 165Hz AMOLED display. Representative image (Photo credit: ASUS)

ASUS is gearing up to introduce its flagship gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 6, on July 5. In the latest development, 91mobiles has leaked the design renders of the upcoming handset, its accessories as well as the back cover. The ROG Phone 6 was also recently spotted in the database of the TENAA certification site, which has revealed its key specifications.

Context Why does this story matter?

According to Global Industry Analysts, the global market for mobile gaming is estimated at $94.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow up to $139.5 billion by 2026.

No wonder, brands like ASUS, Nubia, Black Shark, and others are bullish on the demand for dedicated gaming smartphones.

The upcoming ROG Phone 6 will arrive as the successor to the ROG Phone 5.

Design and display The phone will have a 165Hz AMOLED display

The ROG Phone 6 will get noticeable bezels, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and a selfie camera housed in the top bezel. On the rear, it will have a secondary display and a large camera island. The device will bear a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and Gorilla Glass protection. Dimensions-wise, it will be 10.39mm thick and weigh 229g.

Information It will offer a 64MP main camera

The ROG Phone 6's rear camera module will house a 64MP main snapper and unspecified ultra-wide and macro lenses. On the front, it will get a 24MP selfie shooter. The device will provide 8K video recording support via its main camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will power the device

The ROG Phone 6 will get a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, the handset will boot Android 12-based ROG UI. It will draw fuel from a 5,850mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. Connectivity options will include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch ASUS ROG Phone 6: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the ROG Phone 6 will be revealed at the time of its launch on July 5. The handset's testing in India has also started, which suggests that it may arrive in the country sometime after its global debut.Here, the device may start at around Rs. 60,000. (Source: 91mobiles)