Ahead of its launch, ASUS ZenFone 8's prices tipped

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 11, 2021, 11:40 am

ASUS is gearing up to announce the ZenFone 8 series of flagship smartphones on May 12. However, the India launch has been postponed due to the current COVID-19 situation. In the latest development, 91mobiles has revealed the prices of the ZenFone 8 model. As per the report, the handset will start at Є700 (roughly Rs. 62,500). Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will offer Gorilla Glass Victus protection

The ASUS ZenFone 8 will feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 5.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It will measure 148x68.5x8.9mm and weigh 169 grams.

Information

There will be a 64MP main camera

The ASUS ZenFone 8 is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and a macro snapper. On the front, it will have a 12MP selfie shooter.

Internals

The phone will support 30W fast-charging

The ASUS ZenFone 8 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based ZenUI and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

ASUS ZenFone 8: Pricing

According to the latest tip-off, the ASUS ZenFone 8 will cost Є700 (roughly Rs. 62,500) for the 8GB/128GB model, Є750 (approximately Rs. 67,000) for the 8GB/256GB version, and Є800 (around Rs. 71,300) for the 16GB/256GB variant.