ASUS ZenFone 8 to debut in India as ASUS 8Z

May 17, 2021

ASUS's recently-launched flagship smartphone, the ZenFone 8, will arrive in India with a different moniker. The ZenFone 8's Indian variant with model number I006D has been spotted on Google Play's supported devices section as the 'ASUS 8Z.' To recall, the ZenFone 8 series was supposed to debut in India last week but the launch was postponed due to the current COVID-19 situation.

Design and display

The ZenFone 8 flaunts a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen

The ASUS ZenFone 8 features an aluminium-glass IP68-rated body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it sports a dual camera unit. The handset bears a 5.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Obsidian Black and Horizon Silver color options.

Information

There is a 64MP main camera

The ASUS ZenFone 8 packs a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, it has a 12MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone is backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The ASUS ZenFone 8 draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based ZenUI 8 and houses a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

ASUS ZenFone 8: India pricing and availability

The ASUS ZenFone 8 will come to India as ASUS 8Z. Its pricing details, however, will be announced at the time of launch in the country. For reference, the ZenFone 8 smartphone carries a price-tag of €670 (roughly Rs. 60,000) in Europe.