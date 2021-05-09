Realme V25 spotted on TENAA certification site, specifications leaked

Realme is gearing up to launch a new V25 smartphone in China soon. It will carry model number RMX3143. The handset's TENAA listing reveals that it will be equipped with a 64MP main camera, a Full-HD+ display, and a 4,400mAh battery. A Chinese tipster has claimed that the Realme V25 is likely to be based on the OPPO K9 5G. Here's our roundup.

The Realme V25 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will offer a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 159.1x73.4x8.1mm and tip the scales at 174g. It will be offered in Black and Blue color options.

The Realme V25 will come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary shooter. On the front, it will have a 32MP selfie snapper.

The Realme V25 is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 768G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it might run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and pack a 4,400mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Realme V25: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability details of the Realme V25. The OPPO K9 5G, which has similar specifications, starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800) for its 8GB/128GB base model.