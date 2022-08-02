Technology

Best smartphones for elderly people in 2022

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 02, 2022, 03:10 am 3 min read

Our choice of handsets have a compact body, some water resistance, a bloat-free UI, and will likely survive odd falls and slips

Smartphones have become a fundamental part of our daily lives. Everybody needs a good handset, be it students, working professionals, or even retired parents. And while the elderly don't use their phones as much as younger folks, they still need a good device to communicate, make video calls, check social media, and watch videos. Here, we have selected some handsets suited for elderly people.

Phone #1 Moto G71 5G: Available at Rs. 16,999

The Moto G71 5G bears a water-repellent design, a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. It boasts a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 60Hz standard refresh rate and 409ppi pixel density. The device packs a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, and a 5,000mAh battery that offers 33W fast-charging support.

The Moto G71 5G sports a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) 118-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. It gets a 16MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Phone #2 Google Pixel 4a 5G: Retailing at Rs. 28,010

The Google Pixel 4a 5G offers a left-aligned punch-hole and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device has a bloatware-free UI, a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with nearly 413ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and an Always-on display feature. It houses a Snapdragon 765G chipset, with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 3,885mAh battery with 18W charging.

The Google Pixel 4a 5G comes with a dual rear camera module that consists of a 12.2MP (f/1.7) primary shooter and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Phone #3 Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Starts at Rs. 31,499

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G gets an IP67-rated body, top-centered punch-hole cut-out, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device flaunts a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is fueled by an Exynos 1280 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G features a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide lens, and 5MP (f/2.4) depth as well as macro snappers. It has a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter on the front.

Phone #4 Apple iPhone SE (2022): Starts at Rs. 41,200

The Apple iPhone SE (2022) offers a compact size with an IP67-rated body, a front camera in the top bezel, and a front-mounted fingerprint scanner. It has a 4.7-inch HD+ (750x1334 pixels) LCD screen display with nearly 326ppi pixel density. It houses an A15 Bionic chipset, with 4GB of RAM, up to 256 128GB of storage, and a 2,018mAh battery with 20W charging.

The iPhone SE (2022) features a single rear camera module comprising a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor. For selfies, there is a 7MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.