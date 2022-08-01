Technology

Stadia cloud-based gaming platform will not be axed, says Google

Stadia cloud-based gaming platform will not be axed, says Google

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 01, 2022, 05:41 pm 2 min read

Google will add new games to Stadia in the future (Photo credit: Google)

US tech giant Google has announced that it is not pulling the plug on its Stadia cloud-based gaming platform. The statement comes in response to a Twitter post by an account named 'Killed by Google' which claimed that the service would be shut down soon. The tech firm has assured that it is "working on bringing more great games to the platform."

False How did the rumor start?

Last week, Killed by Google, a Twitter account that keeps track of the company's canceled products, shared a message relevant to Stadia. It said that Google would shut the platform by the end of summer. The users would be informed of the same 30 to 60 days in advance, and the subscription amount would be refunded without any extra charges.

Official words What was Google's response?

In reply to a user who asked Google about Stadia's cancellation, the company gave a cheeky response. It said, "Old coworker of mine is now one of the social managers for Google. They had a pretty large seminar in California this past weekend, and long story short you now can play Wavetale at no additional cost on Stadia Pro until August 1."

Features What is Google Stadia?

Google Stadia is a cloud-based gaming service in which games can be purchased and played without downloading them to consoles or PCs. The games are hosted on remote servers and their video is streamed to connected devices such as smartphones and TVs. It is available in free and paid versions, and can be used using Wi-Fi or mobile data (4G or 5G).

Information Google Stadia is available in 22 countries

The Google Stadia is available in 22 nations including the US, Spain, Poland, Italy, Romania, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, France, and the Czech Republic. It is not offered in India and probably won't be in the near future.