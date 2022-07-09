Technology

Free Fire MAX: How to redeem codes for July 9

Free Fire MAX: How to redeem codes for July 9

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 09, 2022, 10:53 am 2 min read

Only Android users can play Garena Free Fire MAX in India (Photo credit: Garena Free Fire MAX)

Free Fire MAX by Garena is an online battle royale game for mobile devices. It is free to play. This multiplayer game offers costumes, pets, supplies, and other gifts which raise the aesthetic appeal of the participants but do not affect performance. You can unlock the goodies using real money or earn them by using redeemable codes. Let us tell you how.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Garena Free Fire MAX is more enhanced compared to Free Fire. However, their rules and reward schemes are the same.

Each day, redeemable codes are released so that the gaming experience does not become monotonous.

Lastly, unlike Free Fire, the MAX version is accessible by Android users in India. Apple users cannot play it since it has been removed from the App Store.

Details These codes can be used only once

For today i.e. July 9, Free Fire MAX has released 12-digit alphanumeric codes. They contain mysterious rewards like gloo barriers, weapons, and costumes. These codes are valid for 12 to 18 hours and gamers can redeem a particular code only once. They can be redeemed at the Free Fire redemption website and are only valid for users using Indian servers.

List Here is the list of codes for July 9

Only players using Indian servers can redeem the codes mentioned below. Z2FB-HASU-3VXS, 4UBY-XPTW-ERES, FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9, BKSK-ECCM-JZEB. L8LN-F5WK-2YPN, TPNA-MS84-ZE8E, 26JT-3G6R-QVAV, A46N-U6UF-Q2JP. 6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8, FAG4-LHKD-92GZ, RHUV-SWWV-N9G4, FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP. 5RTS-AGS5-MCK5, 2K5A-WHD3-FKWB, XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ, AMCT-7DU2-K2U2. LQ6Q-2A95-G29F, HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H, QA97-CX62-J0F0, W73D-61AW-NGL2. UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U, NLCB-6S92-K2DE.

Steps How to redeem the codes?

Head to the Free Fire MAX code redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) and log in using Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, or VK accounts. Copy and paste the codes in the text box on the website and tap the 'Confirm' button. A dialog box will pop up where you have to click 'Ok.' Once the codes are redeemed, collect the rewards from the game's mail section.