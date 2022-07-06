Technology

Xiaomi CyberDog now on display across India: Check price, features

Xiaomi CyberDog now on display across India: Check price, features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 06, 2022, 05:26 pm 2 min read

Xiaomi CyberDog had debuted in China in 2021 (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has unveiled the CyberDog four-legged robot in India. To recall, it was introduced in the company's home country last year. Xiaomi's first quadruped robot is equipped with 11 sensors to guide its movements. It can also be customized both in terms of hardware and software. It is unclear whether it will go on sale in India.

Context Why does this story matter?

To commemorate its 8th anniversary in India, Xiaomi has showcased the CyberDog here.

The robot comes with the brand's smartphone imaging technology which allows it to perceive its environment.

Xiaomi claims that it is the 'perfect partner for assisted living.' However, it is a niche product and we do not know if it will be successful in our market.

Features The CyberDog can do backflips

The Xiaomi CyberDog can mimic the behavior of dogs such as walking, jumping, running, or performing a backflip. It can dodge obstacles, follow you around, and also listens to voice commands similar to a real-life pet. The robot is calibrated with the brand's servo motors which ensure speed and variety in its movement. It has a top speed of around 11.5km/h.

Information Its entire body is covered in sensors

CyberDog packs 11 high-precision sensors which transmit data to the 'brain' in real-time for a realistic biological response. These include touch sensors, GPS modules, and ultrasonic sensors. An interactive AI camera, Intel RealSense D450 depth snapper, and a wide-angle binocular fisheye lens are also available.

Specs It has 128GB of built-in SSD storage

The CyberDog is powered by a Jetson Xavier NX AI Supercomputer for Embedded Edge Systems. It comprises 384 CUDA cores, six Carmel ARM CPUs, 48 Tensor cores, and two deep learning acceleration engines. The robot also has 128GB of SSD storage and a high-performance servo motor developed by Xiaomi. The latter delivers a maximum torque output of 32Nm.

Information Xiaomi CyberDog: Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi CyberDog is currently being displayed at Mi Homes in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru. In China, it costs CNY 9,999 (around Rs. 1.18 lakh) and we do not know whether it will be sold in India.