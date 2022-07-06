Technology

WhatsApp users can now use flash calls for account verification

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 06, 2022, 12:24 pm

The flash call method is only available on Android (Photo credit: Canva)

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a new security-oriented feature. It is now allowing users to verify their accounts automatically using flash calls. It is a fast process as there is no need to enter verification codes. This feature is only available on Android as iOS does not provide a public application programming interface (API) to allow applications to read call history.

Context Why does this story matter?

The flash call method is an excellent way to access your WhatsApp account in case your device fails to receive the verification code via SMS.

This feature is optional and users can also set it as the default method for account verification.

The introduction of this new facility shows the Meta-owned platform's commitment to improving the user experience.

Process How to use flash calls for account verification?

For flash call verification, users have to give WhatsApp access to the phone's call history. The messaging platform will call your phone number and then immediately end it. "If the last phone number in your call history is the same phone number that should call you to give a 6-digit code, WhatsApp will automatically log into your account," according to WABetaInfo.

Information Is this method safe?

Yes, the flash call verification process is safe. The number that calls the user for verification is always different, and it is impossible to use this method to log into different accounts. Also, WhatsApp does not use the call history data to serve other purposes.

Exciting A lot of new features are coming to WhatsApp

WhatsApp is getting a ton of new security and aesthetic features to make it stand out in the market. These include the ability to hide the 'Online' indicator while chatting or updating statuses, deleting sent messages even after two days, and avatars for video calls to provide more opportunities for self-expression. A blur tool in the internal image editor is also on the way.