Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's July 31 codes: How to redeem?

Garena Free Fire MAX's July 31 codes: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 31, 2022, 10:45 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game where players compete against one another to determine the winner and move up the leaderboard. It allows users to get their hands on additional supplies via real money transactions. But not everyone has the means to invest, which is why the game's creators offer redeemable codes that let users grab in-game goods for free.

Context Why does this story matter?

Every day, as a token of appreciation, the developers of Free Fire MAX introduce redeemable codes that players can use to obtain free rewards and enhance their gaming experience.

The gamers can get costumes and bundles, skins, characters, pets, and even free diamonds by claiming the 12-digit alphanumeric codes.

Players must head over to the rewards redemption website to complete the redeeming process.

Rules Each code is redeemable once per player

To redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX, there are some prerequisites. A player is allowed to claim multiple codes, but each code is redeemable only once per player. In addition, the codes can be accessed only by the gamers using Indian servers. These codes are valid for 12 to 18 hours. They need to be used only on the rewards redemption website.

Codes Here are the codes for July 31

For Sunday, i.e. July 31, the 12-digit codes of Free Fire MAX can help gamers get access to weapons, loot crates, skins, emotes, and more. FIIFGI8EO49F, HTY3RIFGOR3F, R5UHGFT7Q2HA, DFHGCRI8HRT8. GI6RFGHT 3XRH, F389HY1QFHGR, 53OUQ3JHGHR5, I78FGOSRG5H3. 5RHGFOEK R5GH, SERU3GQ2E2GF, XFHROJHHGFDQ, E9FIK4RFR1GJ. TG5IHURHFI3F, GCNVA2PDRGRZ, FF7MUY4ME6SC, FFICJGW9NKYT. FF10HXQBBH2J, 4ST1ZTBE2RP9, B3G7A22TWDR7X, SARG886AV5GR. WOJJAFV3TUSE,FU9CGS4O9P4E, X99TK56XDJ4X, 31BBMSL7AK8G. B6IYCTNH4PV3, J3ZKQ57Z2P2P, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, WEYVGQC3CT8Q.

Instructions How to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes?

Head to the rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials to log in to your account. Enter a code in the text box and click on "Confirm." Then press "Ok." After every successful redemption, you will be allowed to pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.