Instagram's new 'Notes' feature lets users share thoughts in short

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 30, 2022, 10:40 am 2 min read

Notes can be found in the DM page (Photo credit: XDA Developers)

Instagram has caught its users by surprise with an unexpected feature. The new facility is called 'Notes.' What does it do? Just as it sounds, it allows users to compose short notes with a limit of 60 characters. There are no surprises there. The feature is automatically added to your Instagram app if you update it to the latest version.

Context Why does this story matter?

Notes have left most users with a question - Why now? We don't know that either.

Recently, the company has been focused on introducing features that help the app challenge TikTok. Therefore, Notes is a surprise in more than one way.

Maybe, Meta is trying to make Instagram more than just a photo-sharing app. We'll know how users receive it in the coming days.

New feature They will disappear after 24 hours

Instagram Notes is a text-based feature that lets users share what's on their minds with their followers. The feature can be found in the Direct Messages section of the app. Like Stories, Notes will also disappear after 24 hours. Within 24 hours, only a single Note of yours will be displayed. If you add another Note, it will replace the first one.

Steps How to add Notes?

To add Notes, head to your DM and tap on 'Your Note.' Now, add whatever that's on your mind. You can then choose to share between your Followers you follow back or Close Friends. Now, click 'Share.' Once you share your Note, your Followers to Close Friends will see it next to the user's display picture on the DM screen.

Reaction Not everyone is fond of the Notes

Notes have received mixed reactions so far. Some have found the feature similar to Facebook and BBM statuses. Many found it annoying that Instagram decided to place the feature at the top of the DM screen - at a place where you can't possibly miss it. Those who don't like the facility cannot turn it off. At best, you can mute individual Notes.