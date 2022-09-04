Technology

pTron Force X10 smartwatch launched at Rs. 1,500: Check features

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 04, 2022, 12:54 am 2 min read

pTron Force X10 offers a battery life of five days (Photo credit: pTron)

pTron has launched a new affordable smartwatch in India dubbed the "Force X10." It is priced at Rs. 1,499 and will be up for grabs from September 4. The first 100 customers will have the chance to buy the watch for just Rs. 99 as an introductory offer. It features an HD full-touch display, Bluetooth calling, and eight active sports modes.

Design The smartwatch has an IP68-rated build quality

The pTron Force X10 has a conventional design, featuring a 2.5D curved square dial, an alloy metal casing, and a button on the right side. It is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. The wearable bears a 1.7-inch HD full-touch color display. It is up for grabs in Glam Black, Pure Black, Space Blue, and Suede Pink color options.

Information It has Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity

The pTron Force X10 supports Bluetooth 5.0 with a 10-meter wireless range and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It also has Bluetooth calling, remote camera control, raise and wake display, and voice assistant support.

Features The wearable has pTron Fit+ app for tracking health, fitness

The pTron Force X10 features a heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep monitor, and sedentary alert. It offers support for tracking step count and calories burnt, distance traveled, and eight workout modes. The device has 150+ watch faces and comes with pTron Fit+ app. It houses a 210mAh battery that promises five days of battery life on a single charge.

Information pTron Force X10: Pricing and availability

The pTron Force X10 carries a price tag of Rs. 1,499. It will be available for purchase from 12 pm onward on September 4 via Amazon. As an introductory offer, the first 100 buyers will get the smartwatch for Rs. 99.

