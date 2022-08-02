Technology

ISRO invites people to watch rocket launch: How to register

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 02, 2022, 12:46 pm 2 min read

SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission will carry a satellite and a microsatellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its next rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) on August 7. The project titled 'SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission' will serve as the first demonstration flight of the agency's SSLV-D1 launch vehicle. Those interested in watching the launch can get themselves registered and head to SDSC's Launch View Gallery in Sriharikota for the same.

Context Why does this story matter?

The SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission is a momentous one for ISRO, one of the world's foremost space research agencies, as this will mark the first flight for its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

Thus, it is fitting that citizens of our country can see history in the making in front of their own eyes. The spirit of scientific endeavor should grow in them.

Details What is the SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission?

The Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) has been developed to send small satellites into space. In the future, it will have a launch pad at Sriharikota called Small Satellite Launch Complex (SSLC). A dedicated launch site near Kulasekharapatnam in Tamil Nadu will also come up. On its maiden flight, SSLV-D1 will carry the EOS-02 microsatellite and AzaadiSAT satellite built by 750 women scholars.

Information Here are some details about the launch

ISRO will launch the SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission from the SDSC on August 7 at 9:18 am. The agency has also shared a link via tweet so that people can register themselves to witness the launch. Those interested should head to (https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION/index.jsp).

Steps How to do the registration?

First, head to the rocket launch viewing registration portal created by ISRO and tap the button stating 'Click here for registering to witness SSLV-D1 Mission.' Then enter email ID, Captcha, number of visitors, mode of travel, and vehicle number. This is a five-stage process and should be completed within three hours of starting. If it is not complete, the blocked seats will be canceled.