HONOR Pad X8 Lite debuts at IFA 2022: Check features

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 03, 2022, 05:27 pm 2 min read

HONOR Pad X8 Lite can display up to four windows at once (Photo credit: HONOR)

HONOR has showcased a new tablet dubbed Pad X8 Lite at the IFA 2022 tech show in Berlin. It made its debut alongside a slew of other devices. The tablet has a stylish design and features an HD+ LCD display, a 5MP main camera, a MediaTek Helio G80 chip, and a 5,100mAh battery. It is set to be available in global markets soon.

The Pad X8 Lite is the latest addition to HONOR's portfolio of mid-range tablets. It is fueled by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, making it a great daily gaming option.

The device, however, does not have a SIM card slot or a headphone jack. This makes it more one-dimensional than many would like.

A lot would still depend on how HONOR prices the tablet.

Design and display The tablet features an HD+ LCD screen

The HONOR Pad X8 Lite sports a conventional rectangular screen with thick, proportionate bezels, rounded corners, and a top-centered front camera. On the rear, it has a single snapper. It bears a 9.7-inch HD+ (1280x800 pixels) LCD display. Dimensions-wise, it is 7.5mm thick and weighs 460g. The tablet is offered in a single Neo Mint color option.

Information It sports a 5MP camera on the back

The HONOR Pad X8 Lite is equipped with a single 5MP camera on the rear end. On the front, it sports a 2MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals A MediaTek Helio G80 chip powers the device

The HONOR Pad X8 Lite is backed by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1 and houses a 5,100mAh battery with 10W charging support. It also has dual speakers with HONOR Histen tuning. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.

Information HONOR Pad X8 Lite: Pricing and availability

HONOR is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the Pad X8 Lite. We expect the device to be available in global markets soon. It is not clear whether the tablet will be up for grabs in India.