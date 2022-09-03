Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to redeem September 3 codes?

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 03, 2022, 10:42 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available only to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that lets players purchase additional in-game supplies using real money or via redeemable codes. Players using the in-game bonuses along with the right strategies have higher chances of winning the game and leading the scoreboard rankings. If you are looking for free rewards within the game, here is what you have to do.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX was introduced in September 2021 as a graphically enhanced version of the classic Free Fire.

It didn't take long for the game to become a sensation in India, mainly due to its engaging gameplay and free rewards scheme.

The redemption codes add to the charm of the game as players get in-game supplies without having to spend a dime.

Details Each code is redeemable only once by a player

While claiming Free Fire MAX codes, players must abide by a few basic guidelines. Only gamers using Indian servers can redeem the codes. Users can redeem multiple codes but each code can be redeemed by them only once. Also, the alphanumeric codes have to be claimed via the rewards redemption page within a time span of 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Check out the redeemable codes for September 3

The Free Fire MAX codes for Saturday, i.e. September 3, have been listed below. You can use them to earn your free rewards such as skins and weapons. FFIC-GJW9-NKYT, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FU9C-GS4Q-9P4E, U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG. VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, ZZAT-XB24-QES8, FFIC-33NT-EUKA, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3. FF10-HXQB-BH2J, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E.

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

To redeem Free Fire MAX codes, head over to the game's rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Then, use your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. A box will pop up where you will have to press "Ok." Each successful redemption will allow you to pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.