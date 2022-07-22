iQOO 9T arriving in India on August 2: Check price
The iQOO 9T is all set to debut in India on August 2, as confirmed by the brand officially. The device will be powered by Qualcomm's latest top-of-the-line processor, paired with iQOO's dedicated imaging chip, V1+, for graphics enhancement. The handset may arrive in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, which according to GSMArena, will be priced at Rs. 49,990 and Rs. 54,990, respectively.
- iQOO's upcoming flagship device has scored 1.1+ million points on AnTuTu Benchmark v9.4.1 for its 12GB/256GB configuration.
- The handset's game frame interpolation will be able to increase the frame rate to 90fps, thereby delivering a smooth and seamless experience, while gaming.
- Its Vapor Cooling Chamber and Liquid Cooling system will help in dissipating heat efficiently.
- Hence, it will certainly raise the competition in India.
The iQOO 9T seems to be a rebadged version of the iQOO 10. It will sport a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with proportional bezels and an in-screen optical fingerprint reader. The device should get a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E5 AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will probably arrive in a Black shade and a BMW Motorsport M-themed special edition.
The iQOO 9T will bear a triple rear camera setup which may be headlined by a 50MP (f/1.88) main snapper, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP (f/1.98) portrait lens. On the front, it could get a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.
The iQOO 9T will draw power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which may be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device will boot Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. It may house a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options must include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The official pricing of the iQOO 9T will be disclosed at the time of its launch in India on August 2. However, it may bear a price tag of Rs. 49,990 and Rs. 54,990 for its 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, respectively.