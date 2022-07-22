Technology

iQOO 9T arriving in India on August 2: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 22, 2022, 12:33 pm 2 min read

The iQOO 9T is expected to feature a Samsung GN5 primary camera (Photo credit: iQOO)

The iQOO 9T is all set to debut in India on August 2, as confirmed by the brand officially. The device will be powered by Qualcomm's latest top-of-the-line processor, paired with iQOO's dedicated imaging chip, V1+, for graphics enhancement. The handset may arrive in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, which according to GSMArena, will be priced at Rs. 49,990 and Rs. 54,990, respectively.

Context Why does this story matter?

iQOO's upcoming flagship device has scored 1.1+ million points on AnTuTu Benchmark v9.4.1 for its 12GB/256GB configuration.

The handset's game frame interpolation will be able to increase the frame rate to 90fps, thereby delivering a smooth and seamless experience, while gaming.

Its Vapor Cooling Chamber and Liquid Cooling system will help in dissipating heat efficiently.

Hence, it will certainly raise the competition in India.

Design and display The device may boast a 120Hz AMOLED display

The iQOO 9T seems to be a rebadged version of the iQOO 10. It will sport a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with proportional bezels and an in-screen optical fingerprint reader. The device should get a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E5 AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will probably arrive in a Black shade and a BMW Motorsport M-themed special edition.

Information It can have a 50MP primary camera

The iQOO 9T will bear a triple rear camera setup which may be headlined by a 50MP (f/1.88) main snapper, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP (f/1.98) portrait lens. On the front, it could get a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

Internals The handset could support 120W fast-charging

The iQOO 9T will draw power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which may be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device will boot Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12. It may house a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options must include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO 9T: Pricing and availability

The official pricing of the iQOO 9T will be disclosed at the time of its launch in India on August 2. However, it may bear a price tag of Rs. 49,990 and Rs. 54,990 for its 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, respectively.

