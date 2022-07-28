Technology

Redmi 10A Sport launched at Rs. 11,000: Check specifications

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 28, 2022, 06:07 pm 2 min read

Redmi 10A Sport houses a 5,000mAh battery (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has launched a new affordable handset, the Redmi 10A Sport, in India. It is priced at Rs. 10,999 and is up for grabs via Mi.com and Amazon starting today. Interested buyers can avail an exchange offer on Amazon. As for the highlights, it features an HD+ IPS display, a MediaTek Helio G25 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi has expanded its budget-range portfolio with the Redmi 10A Sport. It is similar to the Redmi 10A that was introduced in April.

The Sport variant, however, has 6GB of RAM. Design-wise, the phone looks stylish with the fingerprint reader placed within the rear camera bump.

The 10 Sport will serve well for those looking for a device with good battery backup.

Design and display The handset sports an HD+ LCD screen

The Redmi 10A Sport features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it sports a blacked-out, squarish camera island. The handset bears a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with a peak brightness of 400-nits and TÜV Rheinland certification. It is offered in Charcoal Black, Sea Blue, and Slate Gray color options.

Information It has a single 13MP rear camera

The Redmi 10A Sport is equipped with a single 13MP (f/2.2) snapper on the back, along with an LED flash module. Up front, it sports a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals A MediaTek Helio G25 chip fuels the device

The Redmi 10A Sport is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, mated with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 12-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Redmi 10A Sport: Pricing and availability

The Redmi 10A Sport carries a price-tag of Rs. 10,999 for the sole 6GB/128GB model. It is up for grabs via Mi.com and Amazon. Citibank credit card holders can avail a discount of up to Rs. 750.