Redmi Buds 3 Lite now available for purchase in India

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 31, 2022, 07:38 pm 2 min read

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite have support for Bluetooth 5.2 (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite earbuds have gone on sale in India officially. They are currently retailing on Amazon and the Xiaomi India official store for Rs. 1,499. To recall, Xiaomi introduced the earbuds along with the Redmi K50i 5G smartphone on July 20. With their affordable price tag, they aim to deliver a value-for-money deal. Here are more details on these TWS earphones.

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite earbuds have a sleek and lightweight ergonomic lock-in design with IP54-rated dust and splash resistance. Their touch/press-and-hold gestures help activate voice assistance and other built-in functions. They weigh 4.04g per earbud, and their charging case weighs 35.5g. The earbuds are equipped with a double tiered silicone band and have an LED indicator. They are offered in a Black shade.

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite earbuds can be charged via a Type-C cable. For connectivity, they offer support for Bluetooth 5.2 with stable sound transmission. This ensures a seamless in-call audio experience.

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite house 6mm dynamic drivers tuned by Xiaomi Sound Lab. They feature a noise reduction algorithm for canceling environmental noise and a low latency gaming feature for an immersive in-game audio experience. The earbuds can alone deliver five hours of playback on a single charge. A total of 18 hours of audio playback is offered, including their charging case.

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite earbuds are priced at Rs. 1,999 in India. However, buyers can grab them at Rs. 1,499 for the first 48 hours as part of the introductory offer. The earbuds can be purchased on Amazon and the brand's official store.