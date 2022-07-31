Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Get Realme 9 Pro at just Rs. 16,999

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 31, 2022, 04:30 pm 2 min read

The Realme 9 Pro measures 8.5mm in thickness and weighs 195g.

Flipkart is offering amazing deals and discounts on smartphones from multiple brands. One such deal is on the Realme 9 Pro, which is available for purchase with a discount of Rs. 5,000 along with an attractive exchange bonus. The handset boasts a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 695 5G processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Realme 9 Pro is currently retailing on Flipkart at Rs. 16,999 (MRP: Rs. 21,999) and Rs. 18,999 (MRP: Rs. 23,999) for its 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations, respectively. As a result, you will save Rs. 5,000 on both variants. Additionally, an exchange benefit of up to Rs. 17,000 is available for eligible devices. However, you may need to check its availability in your area.

Design and display The device flaunts a 120Hz LCD screen

The Realme 9 Pro features a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, noticeable bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has triple cameras and an LED flash. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Sunrise Blue, Aurora Green, and Midnight Black shades.

Information It has a 64MP main camera

As for the rear camera department, the Realme 9 Pro houses a 64MP (f/1.79) primary snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it gets a 16MP (f/2.05) shooter for selfies and video calling.

Internals A Snapdragon 695 5G chipset powers the handset

The Realme 9 Pro is fueled by a Snapdragon 695 5G processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, the handset boots Realme UI 3.0 based on the Android 12 OS. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.