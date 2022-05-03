Technology

Xiaomi Pad 5's sale in India starts today: Check offers

Xiaomi Pad 5's sale in India starts today: Check offers

Written by Akash Pandey May 03, 2022, 10:42 am 2 min read

Xiaomi Pad 5 can record 4k videos at 30fps via rear camera (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi's latest tablet, the Pad 5, will go on sale for the first time in India today. It will be up for grabs starting at 12pm via mi.com and Amazon at an introductory price of Rs. 24,999 for its base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. HDFC Bank cardholders will get an additional discount of up to Rs. 2,000.

Context Why does this story matter?

Years after the release of the first-generation Android tablet, Xiaomi has made a comeback in the Indian market with its newly introduced Pad 5.

It will potentially cement the brand's presence in the tablet market with features such as a QHD+ display, a large battery, and modern design.

To recall, the Pad 5 was unveiled last week alongside the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Design and display Xiaomi Pad 5 offers a QHD+ LCD display

The Xiaomi Pad 5 bears a sleek design with proportionate bezels and a top-centered front camera. On the rear, it has a single snapper with a dual-LED flash. The tablet sports a 10.95-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, HDR10 support, and 500-nits of peak brightness. It gets Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos-supported speakers.

Information It comes with 13MP primary camera

The Xiaomi Pad 5 sports a single rear camera setup that consists of a 13MP (f/2.0) primary sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Internals A Snapdragon 860 chipset powers the tablet

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is backed by a Snapdragon 860 chipset, mated with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It boots the latest MIUI 12.5, based on the Android 11 operating system, and draws power from an 8,720mAh battery that supports 33W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does the Xiaomi Pad 5 cost?

The Xiaomi Pad 5 commands a price-tag of Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB entry-level variant and Rs. 26,999 for it 6GB/256GB configuration. Buyers can get up to Rs. 2,000 additional discount via HDFC Bank cards.