Google Pixel 6a, Buds Pro go on sale: Worth buying?

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 28, 2022, 11:52 am 3 min read

Google Pixel 6a is powered by an in-house Tensor chipset (Photo credit: Google)

Google Pixel 6a made its debut in India last week. Now, the much-anticipated handset is available for purchase in the country. Along with it, the new Pixel Buds Pro is also up for grabs starting today. If you are confused about buying the new Google products, let us make it easy for you by taking you through all details that you need to know.

Context Why does this story matter?

Google's latest mid-ranger, the Pixel 6a, and the company's answer to Apple AirPods Pro, the Pixel Buds Pro, are available for purchase in India starting today.

Expectations are running high. Mainly because the Pixel 6a is the first Pixel device in the country after the Pixel 4a.

In a few days, we will know how the new offerings perform in the country.

Design and display The handset features a 60Hz OLED display

The Pixel 6a sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has a dual-tone design with a blacked-out full-width camera bar. The device packs a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. In India, it is available in Charcoal and Chalk shades.

Information It flaunts a 12MP ultra-wide lens

The Google Pixel 6a boasts a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 12.2MP (f/1.7) main shooter and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals It is fueled by a 4,410mAh battery with 18W charging

The Pixel 6a draws power from a Google Tensor chipset, paired with a Titan M2 coprocessor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 12 and houses a 4,410mAh battery which supports 18W charging. For connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Google Pixel 6a: Pricing and availability

The Pixel 6a is up for grabs via Flipkart starting today. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 43,999 for the sole 6GB/128GB model. Axis Bank cardholders can avail an instant discount of Rs. 2,000. Buyers also have the option to exchange their old phone and get a discount of up to Rs. 19,000, depending on the model.

Verdict Should you buy the Pixel 6a?

If you like the clean stock Android and want timely OS updates, buying the Pixel 6a is a no-brainer. However, what complicates everything is the hefty price-tag. Yes, there is a good camera setup and Tensor chipset on offer, but 18W charging and 60Hz screen refresh rate is a deal-breaker for us. You can easily find better smartphones with superior hardware for much less.

TWS earbuds Pixel Buds Pro has active noise cancellation

Along with the Pixel 6a, Google's truly-wireless earphones, Pixel Buds Pro is also up for grabs. It has an in-ear design with an IPX4-rated built quality. It runs on a custom-built audio chip and has active noise cancellation (ANC). The earbuds can measure the ear canal pressure and have support for multipoint connectivity and hands-free Google Assistant.

Information Pixel Buds Pro: Pricing and availability

Pixel Buds Pro is priced at Rs. 19,990. It is also up for grabs via Flipkart starting today. The earbuds are offered in Charcoal, Coral, Fog, and Lemongrass color options. A solid alternative to the Pixel Buds Pro is the critically acclaimed Sony WF-1000XM4.