How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for September 30?

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 30, 2022, 10:39 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's battle royale game, Free Fire MAX, has witnessed huge success in India's Android ecosystem. The game's engaging plot, enhanced visuals, and frequent updates are all factors that are responsible for its popularity among the players. Additionally, the game creators add redeemable codes on a daily basis allowing players to collect numerous in-game items for free. Here's how to redeem them.

Context Why does this story matter?

Google Play Store is flooded with a range of battle royale games and Free Fire MAX continues to be one of the most downloaded ones.

The game's rewards redemption program keeps the players hooked by allowing them to collect supplies such as diamonds, royale vouchers, protective gear, and more, for free.

These in-game items help players boost their performance on the battleground.

Rules The codes are valid for a limited duration

Players need to follow some basic rules to redeem Free Fire MAX codes. An individual can redeem multiple codes but every code is redeemable only once per player. The 12-digit codes are accessible only via the rewards redemption page. Also, only the players using the Indian servers can redeem them. The alphanumeric codes should be redeemed within 12-18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for September 30

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. September 30 are listed below. Use them to earn in-game items for free. JIMY-LVT4-6V2Z, 8JKN-XUB9-6C9P, 8FEU-QJXP-DKA7, MCPK-E62K-W5MX. FF10-617K-GUF9, 87JR-8K8A-KP64, 9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z, MV9C-Q27L-QJOL. 3OVT-N544-3GFQ, PUSR-0KI5-7R77, FKJH-BNJK-OPOL, FMKL-POIU-YTFD. JCDK-CNJE-5RTR, FDRD-SASE-RTYH, FHBV-CDFQ-WERT, FMKI-88YT-GFD8. KLLP-DJHD-DBJD, EDXX-DSZS-SDFG, HDFH-DNBH-NDJL, VFGV-JMCK-DMHN. NDJD-FBGJ-FJFK.

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

Head over to the Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Pick and paste any of the redeem codes in the box and tap on "Confirm." In case of a successful redemption, you can collect the reward from your game's mailbox within 24 hours.