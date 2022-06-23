Entertainment

Tanmay Bhat birthday special: Looking at his YouTube success

Tanmay Bhat birthday special: Looking at his YouTube success

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 23, 2022, 10:36 am 2 min read

Tanmay Bhat turned 35 on Thursday. Happy birthday!

Tanmay Bhat is extremely popular in the YouTube space and has made a name for himself by donning several hats. Apart from being a comedian, he is also a scriptwriter, performer, and producer. His ability to connect with his target audience, especially the youth, set him apart from others in the game. How does he do it? Let's find out on his 35th birthday.

#1 Reaction videos on YouTube

Bhat, who enjoys 40.8 lakh YouTube subscribers on his primary channel, frequently reacts to memes and popular stuff trending on social media. His "Pakistani Review" series is particularly bone-tickling, where he reacts to memes, Uber ride chats, and TikTok videos from across the border. He is often joined by other celebrated comedians such as Zakir Khan, Appurv Gupta, and Rahul Dua.

#2 Finance tutorials

It's not often that comedians step out of their well-established niche and dive into something diametrically opposite. Bhat has done just that. On his other channel "Honestly by Tanmay Bhat," he covers important financial concepts such as stock trading, tax saving, bitcoin, cryptocurrency, etc. His most recent video—So What Happened To Terra Luna?—was uploaded three weeks ago and has been viewed 71K times.

#3 Collaborations, conversations with celebrities

Bhat has also been able to strike a chord with the youth through his delightful collaborations and conversations with luminaries from all walks of life. From Pakistani celebrities such as Shoaib Akhtar and Irfan Junejo to actors such as Kartik Aaryan and Darsheel Safary, he has shot videos with several stars. During the now-defunct AIB days, he had also spoken to Shah Rukh Khan.

#4 Gaming videos

What's better than online games to hold youth's attention? The 35-year-old has cracked the code in this aspect too. In November 2019, he began streaming PUBG: Battlegrounds on his YouTube channel. At the beginning of the first lockdown, when the game Among Us had taken the world by storm, Bhat played it with other YouTubers, including Nischay Malhan and Shlok Srivastava.

#5 CRED advertisements

Much of financial servicing company CRED's popularity comes from its exceptionally executed nostalgia-evoking advertisements that are known for putting a spin on the ordinary. Bhat, who has been co-writing them since 2020, has delivered some famously successful ads such as the one showcasing Olympian Neeraj Chopra in multiple roles or the forever calm and composed Rahul Dravid featuring as the "Indiranagar Ka Gunda."