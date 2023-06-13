Entertainment

BTS 10th anniversary special: How K-pop group 'paved the way'

BTS 10th anniversary special: How K-pop group 'paved the way'

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 13, 2023 | 02:31 pm 3 min read

Renowned K-pop group BTS celebrates its 10th debut anniversary on Tuesday

BTS has become synonymous with being trailblazers in the K-pop scene, constantly setting new records and raising the bar for other acts to follow. From being the first Korean act to be nominated at the Grammys to becoming the best-selling group in Japan, BTS has accomplished the unthinkable. On the group's 10th anniversary, let's delve into their unrivaled success.

First K-pop group to be nominated at Grammy Awards

The septet scripted history by becoming the first Korean act to receive a nomination at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Their single Dynamite was nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, competing with the likes of Justin Bieber. BTS once again made waves at the 2023 Grammys, when they secured three nominations in the top four categories at the prestigious music award ceremony.

First K-pop group to deliver a speech at United Nations

In 2018, BTS became the first-ever K-pop group to address the United Nations. During the launch ceremony of UNICEF's global partnership, Generation Unlimited, in New York, the members of BTS delivered a powerful three-minute speech. Prior to this, in 2017, BTS partnered with the Korean Committee for UNICEF to establish Love Myself, an initiative aimed at combating youth violence under the global #ENDviolence campaign.

First Asian artist to win at American Music Awards (AMA)

BTS's relentless efforts have propelled them to the pinnacle of success. They became the first Asian group to win the highly coveted Artist of the Year award at the prestigious American Music Awards in 2021. Their journey to AMA triumph began in 2018 with their first Favorite Social Artist award. In 2022, AMA introduced the inaugural K-pop category, where BTS again emerged victorious.

First K-pop act to hit #1 on Billboard Hot 100

On August 31, 2021, BTS reached a milestone no other K-pop act has ever achieved—debuting a single at the No. 1 spot on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart, via their first all-English track Dynamite. It garnered 33.3M streams and sold 3,00,000 singles within 10 days of its release. This achievement surpassed the performance of WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

First K-pop group to be invited to the White House

BTS became the first Korean artists to be invited to the White House in 2022. Their invitation was to discuss the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes and inclusivity. The group's members—J-Hope, V, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, and RM—posed alongside US President Joe Biden in a symbolic gesture of unity by forming Korea's beloved finger hearts—pictures of which went viral—taking the world by storm.

Share this timeline