'Like Crazy': BTS's Jimin releases new remixes of solo track

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 26, 2023, 09:46 pm 2 min read

BTS Jimin releases deep house and UK garage remixes of debut solo album track 'Like Crazy'

K-pop boy band BTS member Jimin is on a roll! After the successful release of his solo debut album FACE on Friday (March 24)—which became an instant hit internationally—the K-pop star on Sunday released two new remixes of his latest solo, Like Crazy, in two different genres. BTS's music label BIGHIT announced the new remixes, which left fans cheering out a bit too loud.

Why does this story matter?

With smooth vocals, perfectly synchronized choreography, and captivating beats, BTS has made waves internationally.

The members announced a hiatus from group projects in June 2022 to focus on individual careers. BTS is scheduled to regroup in 2025 after all the members have served mandatory military service in South Korea.

As of now, BTS vocalist-dancer Jimin has not announced his plans to join the military.

Jimin blew away fans with new remixes

Following the success of his debut solo album, Jimin has released deep house and UK garage remixes of the title, Like Crazy. As per BIGHIT music, "The 'Deep House Remix' of Like Crazy elevates the original track...through the addition of intricate layers of bass and intense rhythm." "Meanwhile, the 'UK Garage Remix'...adds a dramatic flair...through the use of atmospheric two-step sounds," it added.

Check out the new remixes here

Record-breaking 1M sale on opening day of release

On the day of its release, Jimin's highly-anticipated debut solo album FACE sold over a whopping 1M physical copies worldwide, as per Hanteo Chart. With this incredible feat, he became the first-ever Korean soloist to sell more than a million copies in 24 hours. Before him, trot-ballad-pop Korean singer Lim Young Woong sold 940,624 copies of his debut solo album IM HERO last year.

Meanwhile, Jimin made solo appearance at Jimmy Falon's show

Recently, Jimin sent ARMYs into a frenzy when he made an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss his new album. This was the first time Jimin came solo on the show. Previously, he performed in the program along with the band. Fans flooded social media with appreciation posts for Jimin and could not stop gushing over his interview with Fallon.

Take a look at Jimin's performance in the show

