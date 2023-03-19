Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Jisoo to appear on Lee Young-ji's 'No Prepare' show

BLACKPINK's Jisoo to appear in YouTube variety talk show 'No Prepare'

Jisoo, one of the most sensational members of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, is set to greet fans with her solo debut album titled ME soon. The 28-year-old has started promotional activities for her album, and fans are extremely excited to see her return to various shows. Recently, it was announced that Jisoo would be a special guest in the popular variety show—No Prepare.

Why does this story matter?

Formed by YG Entertainment, the girl group consists of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

Much like BTS, BLACKPINK also took a two-year hiatus from group releases to focus on their respective solo careers.

They came back as a group with the album Born Pink—released in September 2022.

Notably, Jisoo is the last member to make her solo career debut as a singer.

Jisoo to be first guest on 'No Prepare' Season 2

The second season of South Korean rapper Lee Young-ji's variety show No Prepare will premiere on April 7. Taking to her Instagram Story, the rapper recently confirmed the reports that Jisoo would be the first guest of the second installment of her one-on-one drunk talk show. As per initial reports, the singer recently finished recording for the show, where she revealed her adorable self.

All about talk show 'No Prepare'

A fun, entertaining YouTube talk show, No Prepare, is hosted by rapper Lee, in which she invites Korean singers and actors to have conversations while having some drinks on the spot. The first season, which ended on October 20, 2022, featured BTS's Jin, too. Other popular celebrity guests who have graced the show included SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, MONSTA X's Hyungwon, and TWICE's Nayeon and Chaeyoung.

Know more about K-pop star Jisoo

K-pop sensation Jisoo is gearing up for her solo debut with the album ME, which is set to be released on March 31. YG Entertainment earlier released a teaser of the album in which the singer looked mesmerizing in her designer ensemble. Meanwhile, outside her music career, Jisoo has also pursued a successful acting career and made her lead-role debut with K-drama Snowdrop (2021-22).

