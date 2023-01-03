Entertainment

Happy birthday, Jisoo: Heartwarming moments of the BLACKPINK artist

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jan 03, 2023, 12:15 pm 2 min read

BLACKPINK star Jisoo is celebrating her birthday today

Whether you are a fan of the K-pop girl band BLACKPINK or not, it is simply impossible to not love the band's member Jisoo. With her kind gestures and heartwarming moments with her fans, she has won the hearts of fans across the world. As she celebrates her 28th birthday today, let us take a look at some of her heartwarming moments.

When she 'scolded' her fans for skipping their meal

During a VLive in July 2018, Jisoo was interacting with her fans and came to know that some of them had skipped their meals. Jisoo "scolded" them in an adorable way and told them that they should never skip meals. She also told her fans that they don't have to worry about her as she eats plenty of food whenever she can.

When she said she 'did not raise weak BLINKs'

Fans of BLACKPINK aka BLINKs had an interactive session with Jisoo in February 2022 on the web portal Weverse. Since there were so many fans asking Jisoo about her favorite things, a fan said that they were tired and "wanted to give up and sleep." Jisoo responded to the fan saying, "I did not raise weak BLINKs," which was loved by several.

When she told a fan that 'education is not everything'

In August 2019, Jisoo interacted with her fans on VLive when a BLINK told her that they skipped a class to watch her session. Jisoo responded by saying it was okay to skip a class but one should not make it a habit. Jisoo also added that the fan's mother wouldn't hate them for skipping the class as parents know that kids commit mistakes.

When she interacted with fans at the airport

It's well-known that Jisoo has always respected her fans and she has never missed a chance to interact with them. Her interaction with fans at the airport is a usual thing. But in October 2021, she patiently acknowledged fans even though she had a flight to catch. The K-pop star waived at her fans and received gifts from them amid her tight schedule.