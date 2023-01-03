Entertainment

'Singham Again' to roll soon: Reminiscing Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty collaborations

Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn will collaborate again for 'Singham Again'

Superstar Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and shared a photo with his most frequent collaborator Rohit Shetty on Monday, informing the fans that he went through the narration of the third film of the Singham franchise—Singham Again. He mentioned that the script was "fire." To amp up fans' excitement, here's a rundown of Devgn and Shetty's previous collaborations.

Why does this story matter?

Devgn is a bonafide superstar who is a bankable star and a great movie actor. The actor is currently basking in the glory of his recent success with Drishyam 2.

Rohit Shetty, on the other hand, started off his career as a director with Devgn. The true-blue masala director has given some of the greatest money spinners and cult movies in last two decades.

Check out Devgn's Instagram post here

Deepika Padukone will star in 'Singham Again'

Singham Again will also star Deepika Padukone as the first female cop of the universe. The film is supposed to go on floors in April 2023. It will be interesting to see Padukone being a "boss lady" in a Shetty directorial. Meanwhile, this marks the 11th collaboration of Devgn and Shetty. Let's look back at their successful brand of cinema.

Shetty's debut film and collaboration with Devgn

Shetty's debut film Zameen (2003) was an action-thriller starring Devgn, Bipasha Basu, and Abhishek Bachchan. The film opened to moderate reviews and went on to become a decent box office success. Shetty's strengths include comedy and action and he explored the latter in his first film. Fans loved the chemistry of the actor-director duo here. This marked the start of the brand "Rohit Shetty."

'Golmaal' franchise and mastering the comedy genre

Their second venture Golmaal showed a new take on comedy films. The film and the whole franchise went on to become a cult classic with time and even to date, it has given a lot to "memedom." From the iconic characters to pitch-perfect comic timing, the whole franchise shows Shetty's mettle in comedy and action. The ensemble of actors is loved by everyone.

Other successful collaborations

Shetty has been one of the most bankable directors in the country. He has given huge box office successes and probably his recent debacle Cirkus is his only box office failure. Interestingly, Devgn and Shetty collaborations—All The Best, Bol Bachchan, Sunday, Golmaal and Singham franchises—have been mostly successful. Hence, their newly announced film is likely to mark Shetty's glorious comeback at the box office.