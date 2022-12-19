Entertainment

Varun Dhawan, Anees Bazmee's next might become a franchise: Report

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 19, 2022, 07:19 pm 2 min read

Varun Dhawan and Anees Bazmee's next project might be a franchise

Well, it looks like speculations about Anees Bazmee and Varun Dhawan's next will not stop coming. The most recent report suggests their collaboration will be a superhero comedy movie and it is planned to be produced as a franchise with several installments. According to reports, Dhawan will play an accidental superhero in the upcoming movie(s). Dive right in to know more.

Why does this story matter?

Recently, Anees Bazmee stated that the script for the project is not ready.

But the latest report makes it look like the project is pacing up pretty quickly.

Though we need an official confirmation from the makers' side to know about this project for sure, it looks like the film is happening for sure.

Also, this will mark the first franchise project of Bazmee.

Dhawan gave his nod but yet to sign dotted lines

About the recent development, India Today quoted a source as saying, "The superhero comedy flick is being mounted keeping a franchise in mind. Varun is almost locked for the film; however, he is yet to sign on [the] dotted lines." "The actor is excited to be a part of a superhero universe which will be a first in Hindi cinema," the report further added.

Is Bazmee being paid a whopping amount for this project?

Another report stated that the producers are paying Bazmee Rs. 17cr for this movie. If this report turns out to be true, Bazmee would join the list of highest-paid directors of Bollywood. About the movie, Times of India earlier quoted him as saying, "It is just an idea, not even a proper idea. I am far from even beginning to write the script."

Bazmee denied having selected the cast for the movie

The ToI report also stated that Bazmee denied having finalized the cast. He apparently stated that Dhawan and he had met up casually as they're friends. The portal quoted him as saying, "All these bright young actors, whether it is Varun or [Kartik Aaryan] are my friends. We keep meeting socially. People see us together and decide that we are working together."