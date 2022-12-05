Entertainment

'Bol Radha Bol,' 'Laadla': 5 best films of Nitin Manmohan

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 05, 2022, 11:28 am 2 min read

Looking at five popular films backed by Nitin Manmohan

Veteran film producer Nitin Manmohan suffered a heart attack on Saturday evening. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Mumbai's Andheri area, said reports on Sunday. According to media reports, he is undergoing treatment and is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. We wish him a speedy recovery. Meanwhile, let's look at five popular films backed by Manmohan.

'Bol Radha Bol'

Starring Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla, Bol Radha Bol was backed by Manmohan. Directed by David Dhawan, the film's story was written by Sanjeev Duggal whereas Anees Bazmee wrote the dialogues. The film's about Kishan who visits a village to set up a new factory and falls in love with a villager. Upon his return, he finds out an impostor has taken his place.

'Laadla'

This 1994 film is one of the most popular movies of Anil Kapoor's career. Also starring late actor Sridevi and Raveena Tandon, the film was a big hit at the box office. Directed by Raj Kanwar, it also features actors Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Shakti Kapoor, and Aruna Irani among many others. The film's screenplay was written by Bazmee.

'Chal Mere Bhai'

Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Karishma Kapoor-starrer Chal Mere Bhai, which was released in the year 2000, was also produced by Manmohan. The film shows a love triangle wherein both brothers fall in love with the same woman. The film reportedly did a business of Rs. 22.28 crore while it was made on a budget of Rs. 14 crore.

'Bhoot'

Ram Gopal Varma's directorial Bhoot is one of the best horror films. Featuring Urmila Matondkar and Ajay Devgn as the lead couple, the film also stars actors Fardeen Khan and Nana Patekar in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a married couple who moves into a new flat in a high-rise building, only to later realize that the flat is haunted by a spirit.

'Ready'

Salman Khan and Asin's 2011 film Ready was also one of the many films produced by Manmohan. Also starring Paresh Rawal, this hilarious film was a hit with fans of Khan. Directed by Bazmee, Ready won an award for Stardust Award for Actor of the Year (Male). Made on a budget of Rs. 40 crore, it reportedly collected Rs. 180 crore.