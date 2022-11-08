Entertainment

SRK's Pathaan confirmed to appear in Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3'

SRK's Pathaan confirmed to appear in Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3'

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 08, 2022, 05:27 pm 2 min read

SRK to star in 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan will be reprising his role as Pathaan in Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, per reports. There were speculations regarding King Khan's cameo and now it has been confirmed by a close source associated with the development. The dynamic duo was last seen together in SRK's 2018 commercial debacle—Zero. Earlier, in an Instagram Live session, Khan confirmed Salman's cameo in Pathaan.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pathaan marks the return of SRK in celluloid after four years. It has been in the buzz ever since its first look was released. The trailer was released on November 2, coinciding with Khan's birthday.

YRF spy universe has delivered successful projects from Ek Tha Tiger (2012) to War (2019). The subsequent additions are projected to rake numbers at the box office too.

Details Tiger and Pathan: 'Too much fun!'

The source told ETimes that an extensive shoot schedule is being planned and King Khan is supposed to start immediately after Pathaan's release. They added, "In Aditya Chopra's spy universe, the paths of SRK, Salman, and Hrithik will constantly cross to build up the grand finale of the spy universe." Fans cannot wait for the Karan Arjun duo to grace the celluloid.

Details Scintillating and power-packed action sequences

As per the source, the cameo sequence will be a massively mounted action sequence and will be a crucial one for the plot. The spy universe is full of action and thrill, exactly the way the viewers love it. The source emphasized Hrithik Roshan reprising his War character and said, "Now, all eyes on when Hrithik Roshan will enter the spy universe!"

On the work front, SRK is awaiting Pathaan's release on January 25, 2022. He is currently shooting for Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Both are slated for release in 2023. Salman Khan, on the other hand, has Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 and Farhad Samji's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan slated for 2023. Fans are eagerly waiting for visual treats next year!